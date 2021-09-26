Southaven continued to rank as one of the fastest growing cities in Mississippi in the 2020 Census, growing from 48,982 in 2010 to 54,658 in 2020, representing a gain of about 13.9 percent.
Part of the Memphis Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), Southaven has increasingly been attractive because of low crime rates, less traffic congestion, affordable housing options, good schools, and the proximity to jobs including Amazon Fulfillment Centers in Horn Lake and Hernando and an Amazon Distribution Center just north of the Mississippi state line in Tennessee.
Southaven didn’t have any annexations that influenced its population growth, said Mayor Darren Musselwhite. He likes to call Southaven “the biggest small city in America.”
“Southaven checks all the boxes when looking for a place to live and do business,” Musselwhite said. “We have a great geographic location with access to all big-city amenities while still keeping the small-town feel. We have so much to offer people with public safety, housing options, great schools, churches, healthcare, and recreational opportunities.”
Musslewhite said the city has also made sound financial decisions that have put the city in the position for positive change.
“We have invested in our infrastructure, parks, and general beautification and made our city more attractive both aesthetically and economically,” he said. “When you first see our city, it screams pride in who we are and how much we care about our city.”
Growth brings traffic infrastructure and crime control challenges. But Musslewhite said they have made the necessary changes and continue to plan ahead to address these challenges.
Despite the pandemic challenges including soaring costs for building materials, Southaven issued more new construction permits than any other Desoto County city and in 2020 issued more construction permits than since 2007. Permits were issued for 474 homes, up from 358 in 2019. There were also 16 new commercial buildings that received permits, as well.
Home affordability is a big issue across the country. The average price of a home in the U.S. was $287,148 in May 2021, a 13.2 percent increase in a year, according to a recent report by the online real estate listing company Zillow. The company is forecasting an even bigger increase of 14.9 percent by May 2022. Even with current low interest rates, the higher prices are leaving a lot of people behind, especially first-time home buyers. According to the Census, the median price of a home in DeSoto County is $168,000.
Musslewhite said while Southaven property values are higher than ever in their history, they have a large spectrum of pricing options to accommodate all of their families and individual citizens.
“We will have continued population growth as our city has high demand from both an economic and residential perspective,” he said.
Musselwhite said it is hard for him to choose what he is most proud about regarding Southaven.
“It is a tough question for me because we have experienced tremendous success and continued momentum,” Musselwhite said. “I’m most proud that disciplined financial decisions have allowed our city to invest in amenities for our citizens that have never been here before and that will continue to pay dividends for many years in the future.”
Debbie King, executive director of the Southaven Chamber of Commerce, said
Southaven is a growing and thriving community.
“The increase of more than 5,000 people in the past decade is a direct reflection in the excellent quality of life and safety of our city,” King said. “We have superb schools, parks, and healthcare facilities. Our business community is also growing and attractive to entrepreneurs, existing and even new companies desiring to expand or relocate.”
King said she is excited to see what the next decade holds for Southaven and anticipate an even greater percentage of growth in Southaven.
“The refreshing aspect is the hometown pride and sense of belonging one feels when living in Southaven,” King said. “Even with our tremendous growth, we still manage to keep that small town feel.”
Hernando, the county seat of DeSoto County, also saw population growth with the 2010 population estimated at 14,090 in 2010 compared to 17,138 in 2020. That represents an increase of 16.8 percent. Mayor Chip Johnson said he thinks the numbers the census came up with were actually low, that there was not a concerted effort to do an accurate count in Hernando. The pandemic added difficulties to census taking.
Johnson said people are moving to Hernando for a number of reasons, but the number one issue is the quality of education.
“Quite frankly, people aren’t going to move to a place without good schools,” Johnson said. “Hernando also rises above because we are a safe community. Starting October 1, we are hiring five additional police officers, and three additional firefighters. As our community grows, we want to make sure we continue to be safe on the police and fire sides. Even though crime rates are low and our fire insurance rating is very good, we have to continue to add assets in our police and fire departments as our population grows.”
Another reason the mayor points to for growth is that since 2006, Hernando has branded itself as the healthiest city in Mississippi. Hernando was the first city to win the Healthiest City in Mississippi award, and has won it another time since then.
“I always thought one of the duties of the government is not to tell people to be healthy, but create an atmosphere and opportunity for people to be healthy if they wish,” Johnson said. “We actually created a parks department in 2005, and now have 23 different programs, and seven parks. We have miles of trails for walking and riding a bike. When we build a new street, we are trying to build complete streets that work for pedestrians and cyclists, as well.”
Horn Lake also showed positive growth of 4.6 percent with the number of residents estimated to have increased from 26,066 in 2010 to 26,736 in 2020.
DeSoto County overall experienced a growth rate of 14.7 percent in the 2020 census with estimated residents growing from 161,252 in 2010 to 185,314 in 2020.
DeSoto County Economic Development Authority, Jim Flanagan, president/CEO of the DeSoto Council, attributed the growth to record-breaking new industrial locations and expansions, excellent public schools and overall plans to never allow their growth to outstrip their infrastructure.