The price of home insurance in Mississippi is down 8% from 2022, bucking a national trend of rising insurance prices caused by inflation and ever-increasing home prices.
According to a QuoteWizard by Lending Tree report, the average annual premium for home insurance in the Magnolia State is $2,691 in 2023. In 2022, it was $2,912.
Nationwide, home insurance premiums are up by 8%. Residents of the Midwest and South pay the most for home insurance, according to the report.
Nebraska homeowners are charged the highest rates — more than $4,000 per year — followed by homeowners in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
In contrast, Hawaiian homeowners pay just around $450 per year for home insurance.
North Carolina had the highest increase in premiums — 44% — while Mississippi and Wisconsin were tied for the largest decrease.
The average annual rate nationwide is $1,902, and analysts suggest homeowners shop around to find the most affordable price. Insurers use a wide variety of factors when pricing their product, including the structure and age of the house, its location and safety features, and the insurance claim and credit histories of the homeowner. They may even use the breed of the homeowner’s dog.
The U.S. has about a dozen major home insurance carriers. Since rates depend heavily on location, it’s difficult to determine which provider offers the lowest cost. For example, Allstate is the cheapest provider in Alabama but the most expensive in Virginia.
The report found that, on average, Erie, Chubb, USAA and Allstate are the most-affordable providers with an average annual price of about $1,600.
Most of the major carriers have gotten more expensive in the past year, according to the report.
The report also states that millions of Americans could now be underinsured due to inflation and the cost of homes.
On average, it now costs around $36,000 more to rebuild a home following a total loss.
“Add to that the increased cost of replacing the items in your home, and your existing policy may no longer fully cover the cost of rebuilding your home after a total loss,” the report notes. “Many homeowners may now need to recalculate the amount of coverage they have for their home.”
Some insurers may offer “inflation guard” coverage, a special type of coverage that protects against rising prices. However, the drastic rise in construction costs may have outpaced even these types of policies.
Home prices have increased nationally, on average, 14% since 2021, with Florida, Georgia and North Carolina experiencing surges of up to 25% or higher. The nationwide average home price in 2023 is $361,503.
According to Zillow, the average Mississippi home value is $172,654, a 2.7% increase from a year ago.
“Home prices affect the cost of home insurance,” the report notes. “Simply put, the more expensive your home, the more expensive your home insurance.”
Analysts expect home prices to continue to increase but to a lesser degree than the 2022 surge. They expect home insurance rates to rise for the foreseeable future, especially with climate change and the rise in natural disasters.
Over the past 20 years, there has been a 163% increase in major natural disasters and a 445% increase in severe storms, according to the report.
