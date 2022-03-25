Vera Hall, owner of Innovative Performance Construction Co., has had a passion for construction since she was in college and worked with her brother doing painting contracting. She was an agriculture business major at Alcorn State University and had an assignment in one class to do a project. Most of the other students did engineering projects regarding a tractor or truck. She ended up building a screen door.
She went on to graduate school at Alcorn and then studied animal science at Louisiana State University before earning a master’s in divinity at Emory University in Atlanta.
Born and raised in Fayette, which is near Port Gibson and Natchez, she married a construction contractor, and the two started a construction business. When the couple divorced, she lost the business.
“But I didn’t give up. I took the state Board of Contractor’s exam, passed it, and started Innovative Performance Construction Company in 2010,” Hall said.
Hall has gotten a lot of help through the years from the SBA Mississippi District Office and her local Procurement Technical Assistance Center providing her the ability to participate in the 8(a) government contracting program created to help firms owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. She said the SBA surety bond program has been vital, allowing her to bid on 8(a) government contracts.
“Vera is working for change in her community of Jackson, helping renovate historic churches and affordable housing,” said a press release from the SBA. “Using SBA contracting assistance programs and surety bonding, Innovative Performance Construction has risen to prominence in the industry.
“It’s difficult to be a woman competing in the construction industry. Vera is not just doing the hard work to secure the contract; she’s also working to correct a perception. She knew that becoming a government contractor would empower her while also scaling up her small business.”
Hall was featured recently on the front cover of the SBA Mississippi Small Business Resource Guide.
SBA Mississippi District Director Janita R. Stewart said Hall’s company has received significant federal government contracts through SBA.
“She’s taken advantage of SBA’s Surety Bond Guarantee Program; is a graduate of SBA’s Emerging Leaders Program; is SBA HUBZone-certified; received financial assistance in various forms from SBA including EIDL and PPP, on and on,” Stewart said. “She was our Small Business Person of the Year for Small Business Week 2020. We are proud of Ms. Hall’s many accomplishments, and she has smartly, in my opinion, applied for and taken advantage of all of the programs she felt she was qualified for, which by the way, is working out for her quite well. We want to see many more Ms. Vera Hall’s in Mississippi.”
Hall started doing affordable housing work in low-income areas, renovating housing for the elderly and disabled. Some homes needed roofs or handicapped accessible additions. Hall recalls one project for an elderly woman who didn’t have hot water and only a hot plate to cook on. No one else wanted to take the project because it didn’t pay enough.
“It wasn’t an up-to-date home,” Hall said. “It was so old that the gas company had turned her gas off and removed her gas line. She could never afford to get the gas lines replaced. We put two 220-volt lines through her home and made this an all-electric home with an electric water heater so she could take a shower or bath, and an electric stove so she didn’t have to cook on a hot plate. We put in electric heaters. This was in 2019. We take getting a bath for granted. This woman had no way to do that.”
Hall has found being a female in a male-dominated industry can be difficult.
“You can still get this subliminal or condescending attitude when dealing with people like architects,” Hall said. “One architect said in his letter that I didn’t know what I was doing and I was too young. I wrote back and said the State of Mississippi had given me a contracting license. Those types of attitudes and people governing some of these projects are still out there.”
She likes being her own boss and accomplishing significant work.
“When I first started, most everybody would say, ‘You’re going to need a man. You’ll never make it.’ I was able to say, ‘Yes, I can. I can do this.’ I didn’t need a man to run my company and pretty much dictate everything. The reward part is knowing I can do it and that I am independent.”
Before getting involved in bidding on government contracts, Hall also did historic church preservation.
Hall has found that the skills learned in ag business management helped.
“A lot of the construction is hands-on, and a lot is administrative,” Hall said. “There is a lot of bookkeeping, overhead and operating expenses that you have to keep up with especially when you are a small business. That undergraduate program helped me to understand the business, and put everything in perspective. Without that background, I probably would have been struggling a little bit.
“When applying for government certifications like the 8(a) program, it takes a lot of paperwork. I shifted from historic churches because of the opportunities of the 8(a) program including erosion control and bank stabilization. Last year we received were one of the award holders on a Multiple Award Task Order Contract worth $45 million from the Memphis District Corps of Engineers. I’m the only woman-owned business on that MATOC.”
Hall feels proud of being able to be a role model for other women encouraging them to have the confidence and courage to start non-traditional careers.
“I encourage women to step out on faith and move forward with the career you want regardless if it is a male-dominated career,” she said. “You are still capable and have the ability to succeed.”
Currently she employs about 10 people and has offices in Jackson and Fayette. She hopes to rebuild back to 13 or 16 employees they had prior to COVID-19.
Hall is a member of the Mississippi Chapter of Associated General Contractors.
She also belongs to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which she first joined when attending Alcorn. She and her sorority sisters do service projects. Before COVID-19, they were doing community walks to donate to charitable organizations. She is also a member of the United Methodist Church in Fayette.