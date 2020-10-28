The Jackson Downtown Convention Center Hotel on Amite Street at West Street has been closed for nearly two weeks, and efforts to delve into the details have not been successful.
As of about Oct. 15, the entry to the hotel on Amite Street at the intersection with West Street had a sign that said “Closed due to Covid-19.”
The owner and operator of the hotel is Full Service Hospitality LLC, whose parent is Sky Capital Group of San Antonio, Texas.
The Mississippi Department of Health said this week that there is no record of an outbreak of coronavirus at the hotel.
Continuing efforts to reach management have not been successful, nor have attempts to book rooms online at the hotel well into the future.
The hotel is a Marriott International franchise operation.
Marriott International spokeswoman Lucy Slosser said in an email that she was forwarding questions from the Mississippi Business Journal about the hotel to the franchise holders.
Calls and emails to the Downtown Jackson Partners, a business improvement district, have not been answered.
Full Service was incorporated on May 9, 2019, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State's office.
Al Rajabi is listed as registered agent and manager for Full Service, the agency states.
Rajabi is chief executive of Sky Capital, which bought the historical Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in Hot Springs, Ark., in 2017.
Inspections by the city of Hot Springs determined that there were structural problems at the hotel that posed safety hazards. However, the city later determined that the problems were not a hazard.
A recent AARP website said: “It's worn around the edges in a few spots, but given its age that's to be expected and respected.”