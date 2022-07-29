The Mississippi Department of Human Services is ramping up efforts to partner with state agencies and community-based organizations to help more SNAP recipients train for and find good paying jobs or advance to the next level of work.
MDHS’s Division of Workforce Development is seeking partnerships with nonprofits and community colleges for its expanded SNAP Employment and Training program that now includes the federally funded Skills2Work model, which subsidizes workforce training. The goal is to make career and technical education programs and workforce skills training more accessible to low-income families.
The E&T program was rolled out in 2016 but has lost momentum the last few years because of the pandemic.
“Pre-COVID in 2019, over 4,000 people were in the program but the numbers dropped during the pandemic. In 2020 there were less than 1,000. What we are trying to do is not just get back to where we were but exceed that amount,” said Nathan Smith, director of Workforce Development and Partnership Management.
Smith said the department wants to recruit Skills2Work partners to increase the geographic reach of the program all across the state.
“Since we have around 350,000-400,000 SNAP recipients across the state, there is a large pool of potential participants,” said Smith.
The DWD has two Skills2Work partners: Hinds Community College, which offers virtual training for those outside the area, and Refill Jackson.
“We need non-profits and community colleges to partner with us. Their connections to businesses then help move people to training and employment,” Smith said.
SNAP E&T reimburses Skills2Work partners 50% of their costs to run an E&T program. They have to match the federal funds with non-federal dollars such as private grants.
“The 50% reimbursement model doesn't make sense to a lot of people up front. However, most non-profits and community colleges are already serving SNAP recipients and receiving 0% reimbursement from SNAP E&T. For them, why not take advantage of the additional funding?” Smith said.
E&T will only pay for technical training up to a two-year associate's degree. The training is geared to jobs that are in demand and pay well.
“This includes most or all of the skilled trades such as welding, LPN, diesel mechanics and electricians. They can all be obtained through a SNAP E&T program,” Smith said.
Career navigators are available “to help with those unexpected twists and turns that block the road to success.”
To qualify for Skills2Work, a participant must be a SNAP recipient between the ages of 18-59 and enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a career/technical program of study or workforce skills training program at a participating Skills2Work provider. Participants also are required to register for work as a condition of SNAP eligibility or a recipient of Unemployment Insurance.
According to MDHS, Mississippi is working to increase labor force participation rates. Over the next decade, two-thirds of all jobs created will require some form of postsecondary education and technical proficiency, and only 30% of the state’s workforce has the necessary skills to fill these in-demand jobs. The SNAP E&T program, along with the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Work Program, will be valuable resources in helping Mississippi address its workforce needs, said MDHS.
“The ultimate goal of SNAP E&T is to provide the opportunity to obtain job training that will lead to full-time employment with a sustainable wage,” Smith said. “Ultimately, this will allow them to transition off of SNAP benefits and government assistance.”
More information is available at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/workforce
