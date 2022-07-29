Nathan Smith

Nathan Smith, director of Workforce Development and Partnership Management for the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is ramping up efforts to partner with state agencies and community-based organizations to help more SNAP recipients train for and find good paying jobs or advance to the next level of work.

