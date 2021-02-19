FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2017, file photo, author Jesmyn Ward attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner in New York. An acclaimed author, a prolific songwriter and a group of small-town quilters are among this year’s recipients of the Mississippi Governor’s Arts Awards. The award for excellence in literature goes to Ward, who received the National Book Award for her novels “Salvage the Bones” and “Sing, Unburied, Sing.” The awards will be televised Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)