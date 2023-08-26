It’s been a busy week, but I’m eternally grateful for the many opportunities I have in my career.
In addition to my full-time role as managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal, I also work on a part-time basis for the University of Southern Mississippi (to the top!). I teach in its nationally recognized School of Media and Communication, and I also advise students in its award-winning Student Media Center.
To sum it up: Life is busy, but it sure is good. Not only do I get to report on a ton of cool subjects, but I also get to train the next generation of journalists. These students are itching to make a difference in the world, and I have no doubt they’ll do great things. Don’t think for a minute journalism is dying or in danger; its future is bright.
Along those lines, I spoke to a group of journalism majors at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson earlier this week. I told them that a journalist’s life is three things: fun, hectic and fulfilling. Let me expand upon these topics and explain my reasoning for saying them.
As far as fun goes, I think I have the best job. I love getting up for work in the morning and learning new things. I interview interesting people about engaging topics every single day. After that, I get to explain those topics and put them in context for my readers. I consider it a privilege — and also a really fascinating role. Telling stories and being engaged in a culture of continuous learning is beyond enjoyable.
However, it’s also hectic. As the saying goes, the news never sleeps. There are always deadlines and the need to “feed the beast,” or bring in new content to entertain or inform readers. I’m blessed to have a strong network of connections who share information with me all day every day, and I enjoy providing that news to you. The days sure do go by fast, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
The final thing I mentioned to the students is how fulfilling this line of work is. I believe journalists have a sacred duty to inform the public and to do so without bias. Journalists help our democracy thrive. We cultivate public debate and help people make all sorts of decisions.
This job comes with great responsibility, but I walk away from my desk at the end of the day knowing I’ve contributed to the world’s knowledge base. It’s a great feeling.
At the end of my presentation, I urged the students to spend some time thinking about their motivations and their goals. I told them to chase their career dreams but to only do so after ensuring they have a clear mission in mind and an actionable plan to pursue it.
I call my work mission my “why.” It’s why I get out of bed in the morning and work long hours. My personal “why” is my desire to be an accurate and fair source of news and to empower future journalists to do the same. I want people to know they can rely on me for strong reporting rooted in firm ethics. I set goals with this mission in mind and then set off in a relentless pursuit of them. My “why” keeps me centered in what often seems to be an insane world.
It took me a long time to realize I needed to set a mission and only pursue things related to it, but life changed for the better when I had that realization.
So, I ask you, do you have your “why” in order? Are you like me and take a look at it every day to see if you’re doing things in accordance with it? Do you course correct as needed?
Most importantly, are you just surviving, or are you thriving? Discovering your mission and setting goals aligned with it is a tough task, but it’s worth the work and the self-inspection.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, and it may take you a while to discover your “why” and live it out. I urge you to get started now.
Write Managing Editor Joshua Wilson at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.
