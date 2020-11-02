Patricia E. Donahue, PA-C, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Hospital Care Service, providing care to patients at The Orthopedic Institute.
Donahue received her Bachelor of Science in dietetics and nutrition from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. She received her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, La.
Donahue is board certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Mississippi Academy of Physician Assistants.