Dorsey is the executive director of Visit Hattiesburg. She serves on the executive committee for the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association, as advocacy chair for the Mississippi Destination Marketing Organization, on the dedicated funding advisory board for Visit Mississippi and is a past president of the Mississippi Tourism Association.
“Mississippi Main Street has been a driving force in the economic recovery and future vitality of our state coming out of the pandemic, and I am thrilled to work alongside the many leaders, directors and communities who champion our small businesses and our downtowns’ quality of place,” Dorsey said. “We all have an incredible opportunity before us to write the next chapter of our state’s history by being a part of meaningful growth and revitalization that will bring lasting value to our communities."
The main street association’s other executive officers include Vice President Chris Hinton, community development manager for Entergy Mississippi; Treasurer Kelle Barfield, owner of Lorelei Books and Delta Warren Properties in Vicksburg; and Past President Michelle Jones, owner of The Cottage Industry in Starkville.
New at-large board members are Chip Johnson, mayor of Hernando, and Jean Blunden, communications and public relations director for Staplcotn in Greenwood.
The new directors’ representative for District 2 is Lisa Klutts, director of West Point/Clay County Community Growth Alliance. Other directors’ representatives are Cynthia Sutton, director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce (District 1) and Lori Tucker, director of the Booneville Main Street Association (District 3).
Other board members include Tomeka Durr-Wiley, Mandy Hegwood, Chance McDavid, Brent Fairley, Jim Rosenblatt, Brad Reeves, Steve Kelly (emeritus), Ken P’Pool (emeritus), Meredith Massey, Leah Kemp and Tim Climer.
The mission of the main street association is to be a catalyst for the preservation and economic revitalization of Mississippi’s historic downtowns and traditional commercial districts.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.