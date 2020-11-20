Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Emily Doucet, PE, has joined the firm and will serve as a Transportation Engineer based in the firm’s Birmingham office.
Emily has more than five years of experience in transportation engineering and design, including two years with the Alabama Department of Transportation.
“We are extremely excited to have Emily join our Alabama Transportation team at Neel-Schaffer,” said Alicia Rudolph, PE, Engineer Manager for the Birmingham office. “Her experience with design and plan preparation for both the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Georgia Department of Transportation on a variety of projects will expand our capacity to meet our clients’ needs. Since she interned with us while in school, Emily is already an integral member of our team.”
Emily is a registered Professional Engineer in Alabama and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama.