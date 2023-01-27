Doug Weissinger is a member of Butler Snow business department and practices within the Finance, Real Estate and Restructuring Group. His practicing areas include mergers/acquisitions, and banking and bank regulatory.
Weissinger's practice focuses on financial institutions, with particular emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, securities law and regulatory compliance. Weissinger advises his financial institution clients on matters related to the acquisition or sale of existing banks and bank holding companies; the acquisition, sale, establishment and relocation of branch offices; and regulatory compliance matters involving the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other state regulatory agencies.
He received Bachelor of Art from Washington and Lee University, Juris Doctorate from University of Texas School of Law.
Weissinger has bar admissions in Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas. He is member of Mississippi Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, Memphis Bar Association, American Bar Association, Mississippi Bankers Association, Tennessee Bankers Association.
