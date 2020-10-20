Convention Hotel

The Jackson Downtown Convention Center Hotel has this sign on its entry Monday night.

The Jackson Downtown Convention Center Hotel on Amite Street at West Street was closed Monday and Tuesday.

The entry to the hotel had a sign that said “Closed due to Covid-19.”

Efforts to reach management were not successful.

Attempts to book rooms online at the hotel well into the future were unsuccessful

The hotel is a Marriott International franchise operation.

Calls to the hotel were not answered.

A Marriott International spokeswoman said in an email she was forwarding questions from the Mississippi Business Journal about the hotel to the franchise holders.

She did not respond to a query about who the holders are.

Calls made on Tuesday to the Downtown Jackson Partners, a business improvement district, were not returned.

