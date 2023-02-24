Dr. Rickey Thigpen - Visit Jackson
Ken Gordon

Rickey Thigpen is president and CEO of Visit Jackson, where he provides direct and daily leadership and administration in its mission to generate economic growth for the city of Jackson by marketing and promoting Jackson as a competitive meeting, event, corporate and leisure destination; by successful oversight and direction of the operations and administration of Visit Jackson; and by coalescing, developing and expanding the hospitality industry and its products.

Newsletters

Recommended for you