Dr. Rickey Thigpen - Visit Jackson

Rickey Thigpen is president and CEO of Visit Jackson, where he provides direct and daily leadership and administration in its mission to generate economic growth for the city of Jackson by marketing and promoting Jackson as a competitive meeting, event, corporate and leisure destination; by successful oversight and direction of the operations and administration of Visit Jackson; and by coalescing, developing and expanding the hospitality industry and its products.
Thigpen is licensed by the Mississippi Tourism Association. He obtained his Bachelor of Science from Mississippi Valley State University, Master of Science in Leadership from Belhaven University, and Doctor of Philosophy in Organizational Leadership from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
He has been awarded 2019 Member of the Year by the Mississippi Tourism Association, 2020 APEX Award by the Black Meetings and Tourism, 2020 Social Impact Award by Events Industry Council, and 2020 Mississippi Black History Honoree by FOX40.
In his spare time he enjoys music, research projects, home improvement projects, reading, community engagement activities and mentoring youth.
