Dr. Rozelle Chapman - Mallory Community Health Center

Dr. Rozelle Chapman is CEO of Mallory Community Health Center, where his goal is to improve the health and wellness of the people. Mallory has seen a 65% increase in patient visits and 93% increase in income during Chapman's tenure. Mallory has six locations in addition to two-school based clinics and two mobile units. They cover all aspects of primary care including, adult care, Family Medicine, Geriatrics, Pediatrics, OB/GYN, Dental and Behavior Health.

Newsletters

Recommended for you