Dr. Rozelle Chapman is CEO of Mallory Community Health Center, where his goal is to improve the health and wellness of the people. Mallory has seen a 65% increase in patient visits and 93% increase in income during Chapman's tenure. Mallory has six locations in addition to two-school based clinics and two mobile units. They cover all aspects of primary care including, adult care, Family Medicine, Geriatrics, Pediatrics, OB/GYN, Dental and Behavior Health.
Chapman is licensed with the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and the Drug Enforcement Agency Licensure. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Xavier University and his Doctorate of Medicine from University of Mississippi.
Chapman is a 2019 Leadership Greater Jackson, 2017 Acquisition International Top CEO, 2017 International Association of Pediatricians Top Pediatrician and Lead Physicians in the World, 2015 Trade Who's Who Top Doctors and 2015 Mississippi Business Journal Healthcare Heroes.
In his spare time, Chapman love family activities, playing cards, going to Jackson State University football games and family vacations. Another favorite activity is pretending he is a dinosaur, changing diapers or pretending to be a dinosaur while changing diapers with his children.
