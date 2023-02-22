Many high school students are getting a jump start on higher education by earning college
credits while still in high school. They can take dual enrollment classes to earn college credit or be enrolled in the Collegiate College program that enables them to take classes on a community college campus and earn a high school diploma and a two-year degree at the same time.
There are numerous advantages to students and parents, but Heather Morrison with the State Institutions of Higher Learning says there are also positive impacts for the state's workforce.
“Providing students with access to a rigorous curriculum, ways to earn college credit at a discounted rate, and providing opportunities for students to explore postsecondary education degree programs are desired outcomes for dual enrollment/credit,” she said.
As the IHL's director of student and academic affairs, Morrison adds that it's “imperative for high school counselors to work with their partnering postsecondary institutions to ensure students are taking classes that will articulate to the student’s desired degree program. Dual credit for the sake of the Mississippi Accountability Model Acceleration points should not be the motivation for high schools to encourage students to enroll in classes.”
Although Morrison does not have the data from the Department of Education for the exact number of high schools participating, she says that each community college district has students participating in dual enrollment/credit programs this year for a total of 17,753 students in public and private high schools. There are 2,549 high school students participating in dual enrollment at state four-year colleges and 2,500 with independent schools for a grand total of 22,327 students this year.
“Students, especially first generation, are provided an opportunity to experience a college level course—and if taken on a college campus, the college environment. These students might not have considered attending college after high school graduation and would more likely seek a postsecondary pathway” Morrison said. “Dual enrollment/credit opportunities, especially in Mississippi, are often provided at a discounted rate. Dual enrollment/credit courses provide a challenging curriculum option.”
At Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College there are classes that these students take on the college campuses and are in regular college classes and there are some courses that are dual credit offered through the high schools.
“There were 2,169 high school students enrolled at MGCCC last year; that includes Collegiate Academy, dual-enrolled, and dual-credit students,” says Director of Communication Sherri Smith. “Students are able to complete their college courses early, allowing them to either move into careers (career tech students) or transfer early to four-year colleges and universities. This is especially advantageous to students planning on getting advanced degrees such as law or medical.”
Gulfport High School began the Collegiate Academy program in the 2016/2017 school year with their first graduating class in the 2017/2018 school year.
“We have about 300 students participating in our dual credit courses and roughly 70 Collegiate Academy Students,” says Sandy Commer-East, Career Pathways Specialist & Public Relations Director. “To participate in our dual credit program students must meet the minimum ACT requirements set by the college. To be considered for our CA program, the Gulfport School District requires all interested students to have a 21 composite ACT with a 20 sub score in each subject. Students must also have a 3.4 GPA at the end of their 10th grade year.”
Devin Beamon, an 11th grade student at Gulfport High School, takes biology through MGCCC although he's not sure which college he will attend.
“Dual enrollment offers challenging courses that will help give me a head start on my college career,” he said.
The son of Dr. Vernon Beamon and Dr. Rainna Bahadur, Devin said, “I will already have several college credits on my transcript before I even start college. It will feel great to be ahead of the game as I enter my freshman.”
Commer-East explained that Gulfport High's dual credit courses are taught by Gulfport High School teachers through the MGCCC Harrison County Campus, and Collegiate Academy students take all their courses at the Harrison County campus.
“The Collegiate Academy Students will simultaneously earn their high school diploma and their associate's degree. These CA students will enter their four-year university with an advantage over traditional students,” Commer-East said. “For some students, the CA program does not interest them, but we can still offer the opportunity to earn college credits while in high school with the possibility to earn a full semester's worth of college credits prior to high school graduation.”
GHS parent Shana Celentano's daughter and son participated in these programs.
“Both of my children really enjoyed the program and are excited about having that jump start entering their four-year university,” she said. “During their time in the program, they had the opportunity to learn with guidance from the high school, as well as our college liaison, on how to become successful college students. This has specifically aided my daughter in creating college schedules, being independent in her studies, and understanding what is expected of her as she entered her university.”
