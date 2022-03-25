Tyler Anthony (seated), Thomas White (standing) and Vicki Jordan used guidance from the Mississippi State University E-Center to found Duet Technology, LLC — also known as DueTT — which has developed hair clippers with built-in cooling systems to prevent overheating and the need for extra clippers when cutting hair for Blacks and Latinos.
In 2018 while attending Mississippi State University, best friends Tyler Anthony and Thomas White founded Duet Technology, LLC — also known as DueTT — to develop an innovative form of the electric hair clipper to solve what they say is the number one problem 85% of professional barbers face in the Black and Latino communities.
An MSU engineering graduate and licensed barber, White began cutting hair as a hobby while in college. He quickly noticed that all three primary devices used on every haircut overheated fast. The only way to deal with this problem was to buy multiple sets of the same devices to get through the day.
After years of dealing with this problem, White decided there had to be a better way and immediately began working on ideas for a product to solve this issue that plagued clippers since their invention in 1921. While cutting Anthony's hair, they often discussed the overheating problem and potential solutions. White and Anthony, a senior computer engineering student at MSU, began developing prototypes. Over the past four years, the duo has continued refining those prototypes into their finished product — the DueTT Switch 1.0.
From the beginning, they knew they had to establish trust with the barber community beforehand to build up a customer base before launching their product. Therefore, they created the Barber Style Directory brand in 2018, which has become one of the most influential voices in the barber industry. Since launching BSD, they have accumulated nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram and have amassed a YouTube audience of over 125,000 subscribers with more than 7 million views to date.
They have also used their online audience of barbers and self-groomers to elicit the feedback of thousands of barbers in their target market to design the product's ergonomics and features.
A third member of the company is Vicki Jordan, vice president of marketing and operations, and handles social media outreach.
The trio that owns the company has announced that, after four long years of development — and the help of the incredible startup resources the State of Mississippi offers, including the MSU E-Center, the Bulldog ANGEL NETWORK and the Mississippi Seed Fund — the DueTT Switch 1.0 will officially go on sale May 23.