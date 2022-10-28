The last decade has been a good one for EASI as small business owners facing increasing layers of government regulations sought to outsource their payroll, employee benefits and other employee related requirements.
“Outsourcing has grown like mad over the last 10 years,” said Ken Lewis, president of the Ridgeland-based EASI. The entire employee administration industry has prospered, he said.
“Keeping up with the regulations is a task. Most small businesses aren’t fully aware of everything out there. It really has become more complex for clients who have to do ACA filings annually and a number of different things they don’t have the time or background to fully prepare,” he said.
Lewis heads the business started by his father, Larry Lewis, 38 years ago. Today, he said, EASI is the oldest and largest privately owned employee administration company in the state.
When the business opened, Lewis said “the industry was in its infancy, and now it’s quite common.” He started working in the sales office in 1994 and has been running the operations for 22 years. EASI also has a sales office in Florida, which Lewis said is the top state for outsourcing.
EASI, pronounced “easy,” is formally Employee Administrative Services Inc. It has consistently appeared in Mississippi Business Journal’s top 100 privately held companies in the state.
“We process wages for small businesses in 16 states with 3,000 external employees,” Lewis said. “We handle payroll and also employee benefits, taxes and we offer some human resource services. On the HR side, we offer everything from job descriptions to employee handbooks as needed. A lot of clients choose to pick up the phone and ask us to get it done.”
EASI also has an insurance company whose agents sell group health insurance, supplemental insurance, worker’s comp and general liability insurance. Clients can tailor the various services to their needs. “It’s a full package,” Lewis said.
The average tenure of EASI employees is 10 years. “Dad got 42 years and I’ve got 28 years,” Lewis noted. A number of employees have worked at EASI for years.
The staff includes four accountants, five payroll specialists and other administrative employees. Lewis said EASI has more than 500 clients and approximately 6,000 employees go through the system every month. Roughly 30,000 transactions, including paychecks and tax payments, are performed monthly. Some $80 million in gross wages is processed through out company annually, he said.
Lewis said his company has remained competitive in a growing field by providing professional services with solid customer service. “We have CPAs refer businesses to us. It’s more cost effective versus what they would have to charge,” he said. “It’s just a better environment for clients.”
EASI has kept up with technology advancements which benefits its larger clients whose employees can have access to their payroll in the cloud. They also offer payroll cards for those who don’t have a bank account so they can receive their pay electronically. That eliminates the need for printing and delivering paychecks.
Customer service has always been a priority for EASI, which competes with larger publicly traded companies. “We know all of our customers and they know us by our first name. It’s just a good environment,” Lewis said.
Many clients, he said, sign on with large, national companies “and they come back to us because they enjoy the personal services we offer. With our clients it’s a hug, not a handshake. We really get to know our clients. The secret to our success is relationships."
