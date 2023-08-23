Electric cooperatives were formed in the 1930s to bring electric power to rural residents and farms as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s efforts to rebound from the Great Depression.
The cost of running miles of power lines to rural areas was formidable, so farmers across the country banded together to find a way to bring electricity to the many unserved homes and farms.
At the time, less than 1% of Mississippi’s farms and rural residents had electric power. Then, in 1934, a group in Corinth formed the first electric power association in the country.
“Alcorn County Electric Power Association led the way,” said Lydia Walters, vice president of communications for Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi. A historical marker in front of the building in Corinth acknowledges its status as the first rural electric co-op in the nation.
Today, the 26 electric cooperatives in the state serve more than 1.8 million people.
Twenty-five of the co-ops distribute power to homes, while Cooperative Energy in Hattiesburg generates electric energy and transmits it to the substations.
Eleven of the 25 get their power from Cooperative Energy, and the remaining 14 co-ops in the northeast part of the state are served by TVA.
Walters said Entergy serves 40 meters, or homes and businesses, over a one-mile stretch in its service area while Mississippi Power serves 30 or so homes and businesses.
“On average for cooperatives, there are 8.5 meters across a one-mile stretch of power line,” Walters said. “We still serve rural areas. Our mission is the same as it was in the 1930s.”
The co-ops serve a total of 820,000 meters across the state with 96,700 miles of power line from the substation to homes and businesses. By comparison, Mississippi Power has around 190,000 meters, and Energy has 400,000 to 450,000, Walters said.
“Mississippi has a very strong electric co-op system, and the 26 co-ops work very well together,” Walters said. “They do an excellent job during disasters and power outages.”
Each co-op has designed maintenance projects, and they are continually upgrading their systems.
“We have a strong reliability rating,” she said. “We keep the lights on.”
Each co-op is governed by a local board made up of directors who are elected by the members the co-op serves.
“We are governed by the people we serve,” she said.
The state Public Service Commission works with the co-ops to assure quality service, and some of the co-ops take advantage of funding opportunities offered by the federal government.
Walters said rates are “very comparable and competitive” with regulated utilities.
Walters said one of the guiding principles that electric co-ops are founded on is their concern for the community they serve. Co-ops award scholarships, raise funds for local charities, hold blood drives and support local volunteer firefighters. Co-ops also support a statewide youth leadership program for high school juniors who travel to Washington, D.C., as part of the program.
“We want to be good citizens. It’s who we are, and it’s something we are very passionate about,” she said.
Co-ops also support local economic development efforts, most recently by providing high-speed internet service to their members in much the same way they provide electric power. “Seventeen of our co-ops have subsidiaries providing high-speed internet across the state,” Walters said.
Almost 150,000 homes and businesses have already been served, and she said “it’s growing every single day.” About 34,000 miles of fiber-optic cable have been installed so far.
“Collectively and individually, we are always working on economic development projects in the state. The first thing any project needs is reliable power,” Walters said.
Sean McGrath, general manager and CEO of Alcorn County Electric Power Association in Corinth, said besides being the first rural electric cooperative in the nation, it is a leader in putting technology to work for its 19,000 members.
ACE Power, as the company is called, is “the co-op of firsts,” he said.
“Historically, we were the first to adapt a lot of technology over the last 25 years that other co-ops hadn’t yet embraced,” he said.
One innovation is PayWise, a prepaid electric billing system that helps low-income customers and those without credit manage their power usage and costs.
Another is ACE Fiber, the co-op’s broadband subsidiary that brings affordable, reliable broadband internet to the community.
ACE Power formed a subsidiary in 2019 to design and build a fiber network in its service territory.
“It took 18 months, and now, every one of our members has access to 10 GB, some of the fastest in the country,” McGrath said. “That means our members have access to world-class speed and reliability. So many people are working from home, some for national technology companies, and one of their requirements of the job is having broadband always available.”
He said the service has a reliability rating of nearly 100%.
Recently, ACE Power formed a partnership with New Albany Light, Gas and Water to be its broadband service provider.
“We spent last year designing the network, and next year, we will provide broadband to the city,” McGrath said.
The project helps the city by delivering essential broadband services to residents and gives ACE Power another revenue stream.
The new agreement “could end up being a template for future municipal relations,” said McGrath.
“There is a lot of potential,” he added.
The for-profit subsidiary boasts ACE Power’s philanthropic efforts in the community, he said, “and that is an exciting thing for us. We want to be a driver in economic development and in the last four or five years, we have seen the potential of how we can be that driver."
McGrath has worked at ACE Power for 25 years, starting as a staff accountant.
“It’s been a great experience to be able to provide people with vital services and even broadband,” he said. “It’s very rewarding work and an honor to be able to provide reliable electric power so people are able to go on with their lives.”
