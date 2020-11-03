EMBDC

The East Mississippi Business Development Corp. recently presented its October Ambassadors of the Month awards. Winners were, from left, Bobbie Harmon, State Games of Mississippi, Red Ticket drawing winner; Ashley Tanksley, Meridian Community College, second place; Lisa Sollie, MSU Meridian, third place; and Leah Hearn, Commercial Bank, first place. (Photo courtesy of EMBDC)

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus