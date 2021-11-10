EMI Staffing began in Grenada in 1998 and has grown exponentially over the past 23 years. The original company name was Execugroup Mississippi Inc. but it has become knows as EMI Staffing, Inc. The company's service area is North Mississippi and now includes offices in Greenwood and Batesville with 24 internal staff and 650 plus employees.
The company does not specialize in a certain type of employment but recruits for a wide range of contract and direct positions, according to spokesman Nathan McRee. “These include—but are not limited to—management, professional, administrative, light industrial, mass merchandising, auto industry, sales, independent grocers and education,” he said. “Normally EMI fills all job requests within 24 to 48 hours.”
McRee says the key to EMI’s success is its family friendly environment where people’s voices can be heard. “We encourage all of our employees to share their perspective and work together as a team,” he explained. “Each employee knows we have an open door policy and value their input. All of our employees are encouraged to contribute to decision making processes and they know they are valued and appreciated.”
EMI's goal is to hire individuals who can work their way up in the company and maximize their full potential. “Knowing you are with a company that sees your value and invests in you while focusing on family first makes EMI a great place to work,” McRee said. There have been some challenges during the pandemic, mainly losing the face-to-face contact with the businesses for whom they staff. “That contact along with having meetings virtually for the first few months of the pandemic were very challenging,” McRee said. “After we got back to in-person meetings again, we had to adapt and overcome the limitations of keeping everything as safe as possible for our staff and for the people looking to become employees of EMI.” McRee says EMI has adjusted and overcome the challenges of what the pandemic brought because of the great staff and leaders who work there. Looking to the future, McRee says EMI Staffing is always growing, expanding, and looking toward the future of staffing in many markets in North Mississippi. “Since 1998, EMI Staffing has provided employers with top notch talent and services. Our home office is located in Grenada. In 2004, we opened our second location in Greenwood. Due to aggressive growth in expanding markets, in 2013 we opened our third location in Batesville,” he said. “We have since become one of the largest independent staffing services in Northern Mississippi. The five top reasons we are successful is due to our reputation, personal touch, customization, visibility and availability.” EMI Staffing has been awarded a number of honors, including the Grenada Corporate Citizen of the Year award; the Shining Star Award and the Award of Excellence from the Grenada Area Chamber of Commerce; the Pacesetter Community Award from Lennox International; Top Partner Award from TempWorks; the Mississippi Business Journal's Best Places to Work and Top CEOs; Best in Staffing – Grenada; and Best Places to Work in Panola County.
“We are strong supporters of Leadership Grenada and have sent several employees through the program,” McRee said. “All of our staffing specialists are certified through the American Staffing Association. Several members of our team have served as president of Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Exchange Club, TempNet Board and the Board of Directors, and Ambassadors and Workforce Development for the Grenada Area Chamber of Commerce.”