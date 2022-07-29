U.S. employers have more than 11 million job openings, but with an unemployment rate near a five-decade low, only about 6 million are actually unemployed. Even if all the unemployed people found jobs, more than 5 million unfilled jobs would remain.
That's the stark reality employers in virtually every industry face — finding enough workers.
Companies have ramped up their recruiting efforts to help fill the gaps but the results vary.
At the Winchester Ammunition plant in Oxford where some 1,450 people work, veterans are actively recruited.
"We constantly strive to bring new people with new points of view into the company through enhanced advertisement of our open positions and our employee referral program which offers monetary bonuses to employees who recommend talented additions to our team," said Christin O'Callaghan, global communications director for Olin, the parent company of Winchester.
Additionally, Winchester offers employees a Total Rewards program, a competitive compensation package with short- and long-term incentive opportunities, company sponsored healthcare and other features.
"Our recognition platform also offers ways for employees to earn more, such as safety recognition and monetary awards for team performance and engagement," O'Callaghan said.
Why so many openings?
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, citing data from the U.S. Labor Department, more than 120,000 businesses temporarily closed during the height of the pandemic, leaving more than 30 million U.S. workers unemployed. While job openings have steadily increased since January 2020, unemployment has slowly declined. Last year, employers added a 3.8 million jobs.
However, the labor force participation rate is lower now than it was in January 2020 — 62.2% compared 63.3% in January 2020.
Extended unemployment benefits and stimulus checks during the pandemic allowed more workers to stay at home, and some 68% earned more from jobless benefits than from their jobs. Additionally, retirements carved out another 3 million adults from thew workforce. Just over 50% of adults 55 and older left the workforce the third quarter of last year.
Lack of childcare and low pay were other significant factors in people staying out of the workforce.
One of the hardest hit industries was manufacturing which lost some 1.4 million jobs at the start of the pandemic. Since then, hiring entry level and skilled workers has been a struggle.
The Toyota way
At the Toyota Mississippi assembly plant in Northeast Mississippi, an optional flexible schedule is available to the approximately 2,400 employees.
"As a company, we have a great package in total — great pay, great benefits, as well as career opportunities," said David Fernandes, Toyota Mississippi president. "Even with all those great things we are definitely seeing challenges. I like to remind our team here, that our team members are telling us that we have to create more flexibility that what we've been able to create in manufacturing."
From the start of production in late 2011, Toyota has has two eight-hour production shifts — starting at 6:30 a.m. and then at 6:30 p.m. Team members rotate every two weeks between the schedules.
With 10 manufacturing plants across the United States, the automaker is looking at different ways to attract workers as well as keeping them.
"For almost six months now, we've had a 4-10 shift in the evening," Fernandes said. "One of the voices we heard was that rotation for then was difficult as far as resting."
The 4-10 schedule has team members work 10 hours a day Monday-Thursday, thus giving them a three-day-weekend.
"That's been pretty amazing," Fernandes said. "We've had about a 75% reception that they really like that schedule."
The openings that need filling the most company wide are the skilled maintenance positions. Toyota's highly regarded AMT (Advanced Manufacturing Technician) program blends traditional classroom instruction with on-site work experience offering a unique opportunity for students to earn a wage while attending college.
The program provides graduates to enter the workforce with less educational debt and more real-world work experience in subjects including electricity, fluid power, mechanics, fabrication and robotics.
"We've had to grow our own, and partnering with local community colleges, the kids within three years who enter the program in most cases are making $39 an hour," Fernandes said.
Toyota has also been innovative in keeping its workers employed. During the pandemic, the plant had production stops, but no one was laid off. The company had the policy in place even before the pandemic: Team members can take unpaid leave without penalty; they can come to work, and work will be provided; or they can take paid time off.
Shipbuilder: 'No limits' to opportunities
One of Mississippi's largest employers, HII Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is looking to add 2,000 more workers. The shipyard employs some 11,300 workers which include union-represented craftsmen and women, in addition to engineers, planners, supply chain specialists, business management and program management professionals.
The company wants to add 2,000 full-time shipbuilders to its 800-acre facility that builds U.S. Navy destroyers, amphibious warships and national security cutters.
The company said its competitive starting wages, benefits, 12 paid holidays annually, and opportunities for advancement make Ingalls a great place to work.
“With over 500 different jobs, there is no limit to what you can do at Ingalls,” said Susan Jacobs, vice president of human resources and administration. “Shipbuilding is hard work, but we strive to make sure our shipbuilders have the tools and conveniences they need to do the hard work well.”
The company recently completed building covered workspaces for its shipbuilders to keep them out of the elements, as well as hydration stations.
Attracting new workers is a top priority for Ingalls, said HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding spokesperson Kimberly Aguillard.
“We go through great strides to ensure we find and train the talent we need to meet the security requirements of our customers,” Aguillard said. “Our company is committed to delivering capabilities of exceptional quality and safety to our customers, and to the safety, health, welfare and development of our employees.”
Becky Gillette contributed to this story.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.