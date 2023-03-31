Providing health insurance and benefits is a key to recruiting and retaining workers, but the rising costs, coupled with inflation, are a concern for businesses still finding their way through an uncertain economy.
Health insurance is the single-most important benefit to more than two-thirds of both employees and employers.
But with health insurance costs going up every year, it can be difficult to navigate for employers and employees alike.
"The insurance companies on the fully insurance platform– Blue Cross, United Healthcare, whoever — are mandated to stick to a loss ratio of 85%," said aid Joey Hutto, a senior vice president with Ross & Yerger, a full-service insurance brokerage with hundreds of clients across multiple industries in several states. "They try to manage their books where they don't make a lot off profit, as their nonprofit. That means they have 15% to pay for the claims and pay agents' commissions, which isn't a lot of that. In any event, rate increases are going up anywhere from 15 to 35%."
Some employers have self-funded insurance plans, in which the employers use their own money to cover their employees' claims. Most self-insured employers contract with an insurance company or independent third party administrator, but the actual claims costs are covered by the employer's funds.
A partially self-funded plans is set up similarly and an administrative fee to a third party and pay a specific deductible.
"For a 350-person company, the deductible might be $100,000 per claim," Hutto said. "Anything over that and they'll buy reinsurance. But your schedule of benefits —your employees would likely never know it."
What the employees will see, however, is that they're having to pay more for health insurance.
"As company that's self-funded sees their costs go up and their reinsurance also goes up... employers will and have been changing the benefits," Hutto said.
For example, employees are having to pay higher deductibles.
"I remember in 1979 the first big company I wrote, an employee's single rate (for health insurance) was $19 and the family rate was $38," Hutto said.
Those days are long over.
According to the KFF (officially called the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation) Employer Health Benefits Survey, annual premiums for employer-sponsored family health coverage reached $22,463 in 2022., with workers paying $6,106 on average toward the cost of their coverage. The average deductible among covered workers in a plan with a general annual deductible is $1,763 for single coverage. Workers at smaller firms, on average, contribute nearly $2,000 more toward the cost of family coverage than workers at larger firms. They also face general annual deductibles that are $1,000 higher on average.
Some companies are using Heath Savings Accounts, in which an employers contributes to the account. An HSA is a tax-advantaged account for individuals covered under high-deductible health plans to save for qualified medical expenses. Contributions are made into the account by the individual or their employer and are limited to a maximum amount each year. The contributions are invested over time and can be used to pay for qualified medical expenses, such as medical, dental, and vision care and prescription drugs. Unused account balances at the end of the year can be carried forward.
"Some employers are cost-shifting, having their employees pay more of the costs," Hutto said. "The deductible increase is still in play, where they're going to a high deductible. For the well people, that's OK. You have co-pays for doctors and co-pays for drugs, so it's not a big issue."
Labor is an employer's largest expense, and health care is the largest portion of those costs. But to attract and keep good employees, companies are absorbing more of the costs to compete for workers in a tight labor market.
According to human resources consulting firm Mercer, two-thirds of employers hope to enhance their health and benefits to workers who are looking for better access to healthcare more affordable medical care and more family friendly benefits.
"It's a balance for the employer," Hutto said. "They have to ask, 'Are we competitive with compensation? Are we competitive with he benefits we offer?'"
According to Forbes Advisor, employers and employees were mostly in line with naming the top three benefits desired, but employers’ understanding of employees’ preferred benefits drops off after that.
Said Forbes Advisor, "Notably, employers undervalue the need for mandatory paid time off and overvalue employee discounts. While 30% of employers believe the latter is important, it doesn’t seem to be a priority for employees."
The most important benefits:
1. Employer-covered healthcare: 67% of employees and 68% of employers believe this to be the most important benefit.
2. Life insurance: 45% of employees and 43% of employers named this a top benefit.
3. Pension and retirement plans: 34% of employees and 34% of employers agree that planning for the future is vital.
4. Mandatory paid time off: Employees value mandatory paid time off more highly than employers are aware: 31% of employees named this a top benefit, but it didn’t reach the top five benefits among employers.
5. Mental health assistance: 33% of employers named this a top benefit, while only 23% of employees listed it.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.