Employers Update Policies to Ensure Compliance with New Labor Laws Affecting Pregnant Employees and Nursing Mothers
By: Ashely Eley Cannady
Newly passed legislation expands the protections afforded to pregnant employees and nursing mothers through the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act (PUMP Act). The laws address shortcomings of existing employment discrimination laws that do not fully protect pregnant and nursing mothers against discrimination.
Employers should take steps now to ensure compliance with the laws by reviewing existing policies and providing training for human resources professionals and supervisors.
In this article, we will outline what each new law includes and then lay out practical next steps for employers to take.
PWFA: Pregnant Employees are Entitled to Reasonable Accommodations
Those familiar with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) will notice that the PWFA is modeled after ADA. Under the ADA, a normal pregnancy is not a disability. The PWFA essentially supplements the ADA for pregnant employees who would not have rights under the ADA unless pregnancy complications rose to the level of a disability. The PWFA applies whether or not a pregnant employee is experiencing complications.
The PWFA requires employers with 15 or more employees to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified employees and applicants with known temporary limitations on their ability to perform the essential functions of their jobs because of a physical or mental condition related to pregnancy, childbirth, and related conditions. Under the ADA, an employee must be able to perform the essential functions of the job, either with or without a reasonable accommodation. However, the PWFA does not require that the employee be able to perform the essential functions of the job in order to be entitled to a reasonable accommodation so long as the inability to do so is temporary.
While the PWFA does not specify potential reasonable accommodations, examples might include light duty including lifting restrictions, more frequent and/or longer breaks, providing stools for workers who stand, a change in schedule, providing leave, more frequent bathroom breaks, and limiting contact with certain chemicals. The PWFA directs the EEOC to issue regulations that provide examples of reasonable accommodations within two years. As with the ADA, the employee does not have the right to choose among reasonable accommodations that are equally effective. However, under the PWFA, an employer cannot require an employee to take paid or unpaid leave if another reasonable accommodation is available. Likewise, an employer cannot require an employee or applicant to accept a reasonable accommodation that is not a result of the interactive process. An employer is also not required to provide a reasonable accommodation if doing so would cause an undue hardship to the employer. The PWFA incorporates the same meaning of “reasonable accommodation” and “undue hardship” used in the ADA and its interactive process.
The PWFA also prohibits interference with a pregnant employee’s rights under the PWFA and retaliation against an individual for reporting or opposing discrimination under the PWFA. Existing laws such as Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Pregnancy Discrimination Act already prohibit discrimination based on pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.
The EEOC will enforce the PWFA. Failure to comply with the PWFA can be costly as the employee may be entitled to reinstatement, back pay, front pay, compensatory damages (e.g., emotional distress and job search expenses), punitive damages, and reasonable attorneys’ fees. However, an employee must exhaust their administrative remedies with the EEOC prior to pursuing a legal claim. The PWFA becomes effective on June 27, 2023, so employers have time to review and revise policies as necessary and train their human resources professionals and supervisors.
PUMP Act: Expand Coverage to All Employees
The PUMP Act expands the protections already in place under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The Affordable Care Act of 2010 amended the FLSA to require employers, regardless of size, to provide a non-exempt employee with reasonable break times, as often as needed, to express breast milk for her nursing child until the child’s first birthday. Employers must also provide “a place, other than a bathroom, that is shielded from view and free from intrusion from coworkers and the public, which may be used by an employee to express breast milk.” The breaks may be unpaid unless the employee uses paid break time to express milk. Employers with less than 50 employees do not have to comply if doing so would pose an undue hardship that would cause the employer “significant difficulty or expense when considered in relation to the size, financial resources, nature, or structure of the employer’s business.” Mississippi law also requires employers to permit an employee to “express breast milk during any meal period or other break period provided by the employer.” Miss. Code Ann. § 71-1-55.
The PUMP Act expands coverage to all employees, both exempt and non-exempt. Notably, the act includes specific exemptions for certain transportation industry employers. Break times remain unpaid for non-exempt employees; exempt employees must continue to be paid their full weekly salary as required by the FLSA to maintain their exempt status. The PUMP Act also clarifies that violations of the PUMP Act are subject to the same damages that are available under other provisions of the FLSA, which include reinstatement, unpaid wages, back and front pay, and liquidated damages. However, unlike with other claims under the FLSA, an employee must, with limited exceptions, provide the employer with notice of an alleged violation and 10 days to correct the situation bringing legal action.
While the PUMP Act became effective on December 29, 2022, the change to the available remedies is not effective until April 28, 2023.
Next Steps
Employers should review internal policies to ensure compliance with the new laws. That includes reviewing and, if necessary, revising ADA and related reasonable accommodations policies to cover all pregnant employees and comply with the new standards; reviewing and revising EEO policies to reference the PWFA and its protections; and reviewing and, if necessary, updating break and timekeeping policies and procedures to comply with the PUMP Act.
Now is the time to train managers, supervisors, and human resources personnel on the requirements of each law. Employers should also update any template severance and release agreements to include claims under these acts.
Remember that a state or locality may have relevant laws that must be followed as well; the PWFA does not preempt more generous state or local laws.
Although enforcement of these acts is not immediate, prudent employers should take advantage of this time to ensure they are well prepared to meet their obligations to pregnant and nursing mothers.
About the author:
Ashley Cannady is a partner in Balch & Bingham’s Jackson office and a member of the firm’s Labor and Employment Practice. She focuses her practice on labor and employment litigation, providing advice to employers in all areas of work-related legal exposure, trade secrets, federal contractor compliance, labor relations, wage and hour issues, and business litigation. She also handles labor and employment-related complaints and audits by various governmental agencies. Ashley’s client roster crosses many sectors, including financial services, hospitals, telecommunications, power generation and distribution companies, construction and design/build contractors, poultry plants, and the hospitality industry.