The 43-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, located inside of Memorial Hospital Gulfport as a hospital-in-hospital structure, recently received a certificate of need to add 12 additional beds for a total of 55 beds. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with the hospital remaining fully functional during the expansion. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, amputations, advanced cardiovascular or oncologic conditions, and complex orthopedic conditions.
“This expansion is one that will increase our efforts to transform the health of our community,” said Kent Nicaud, president and CEO of Memorial Health System. “This collaborative effort embodies our dedication to the well-being of our patients. By leveraging our partnership with Encompass Health, we can provide a seamless transition for our patients to ensure they receive the best rehabilitative care possible in a hospital setting.”
“We are excited to expand on our Gulfport rehabilitation hospital in partnership with Memorial Hospital Gulfport. Both Encompass Health and Memorial Health System are united in the mission to provide compassionate care and help patients regain the strength, function and confidence needed to move forward in their lives,” said Brad Kennedy, president of Encompass Health’s South-Central Region. “The hospital expansion will allow even more individuals in the Gulfport area and beyond to receive specialized care, close to home. We know this hospital will continue to make a great impact on the lives of patients and their families, and we look forward to continuing to serve the community.”
Memorial Hospital Gulfport is an acute-care, 328-bed facility, offering all major medical, surgical and diagnostic services, including a state-designated Level II Trauma Center, four outpatient surgery centers, satellite diagnostic and rehabilitation centers, two nursing centers and more than 100 Memorial Physician Clinics.
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital opened in 2017 and has since helped nearly 6,500 patients return to their communities. The multidisciplinary rehabilitation team includes physicians, registered nurses, case managers and dieticians, who combine the latest technologies and individualized treatment plans to help patients progress toward independence. Patients receive at least three hours of therapy five days per week.
