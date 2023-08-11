“Summertime, and the livin’ is easy.”
This is the beginning line of a Gershwin song written nearly 100 years ago for the opera “Porgy and Bess,” and it still applies to us Mississippians today. We are fortunate to have abundant forests and rich farmland, where fish still are jumpin’ and the cotton grows high.
While “Summertime” is the opening piece of the opera, it also is sung later when Bess soothes a baby orphaned after a terrible storm. Unfortunately, we also can relate to this part of “Porgy and Bess” as we’ve had our share of storms in recent years.
Just a few years after moving to the Pine Belt, my wife and I endured Hurricane Katrina, with a large branch falling through our roof and several huge oak trees mercifully falling away from our house. There was an exhausting cleanup effort and protracted haggling with our insurance company, but, in the end, they did help us with repairs.
Others did not fare so well, including approximately 160,000 families who lost their homes. To make it worse, I recently read that insurer paid out $900 million less in Katrina coverage than the State of Louisiana had expected.
In the aftermath, insurance coverage became more restricted, policy renewals were refused, and deductibles and premiums both jumped. For homeowners in storm-prone coastal areas, some premiums have tripled, while those for our neighbors in New Orleans increased five-fold, making insurance unattainable for some families.
In the past year, four companies have stopped writing home insurance policies in Florida altogether, and some also have stopped renewing policies in California and Louisiana.
With insurance companies stepping back from at-risk communities, there has been an increased reliance on the National Flood Insurance Program, which now is over $20 billion in debt.
While I was grateful for the assistance from FEMA back in 2005, it does not seem sustainable to keep relying on federal disaster relief. Fortunately, both of our U.S. senators are working in support of the bipartisan National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization Act, which is intended to limit premium hikes and improve the claims process.
Over the past 42 years (1980-2022), there have been an average of just under eight natural disaster declarations annually in the U.S. But looking at just the past 5 years (2018-2022), the average is nearly 18 natural disasters annually.
Whether it’s coastal hurricanes, flooding rivers or destructive wildfires, disasters are becoming more frequent and more expensive nationwide. Climate change is driving this increase in storm damages, with longer wildfire seasons in the west, more extreme rainfall events in the east and a rising sea level that worsens storm surge flooding.
Certainly, we do need to invest in a public infrastructure that is designed for our stormy future. Projects like those initiated in Hattiesburg by Mayor Barker, Rep. McGee and Sen. Johnson will increase stormwater capacity and overhaul sewers, allowing for growth while also protecting against flooding. Other Hattiesburg-related infrastructure improvements like the downtown train overpass and the replacement of the aging Leaf River bridge will ensure a safe flow of traffic from all sections of our city in times of emergency.
We are fortunate to have such forward-thinking leaders, investing in infrastructure and reforming the National Flood Program. But without significant cuts in carbon emissions from our transportation and energy sectors, we will be subjecting our future generations to more of the destructive storms and fires that are hurting our neighbors across the country.
Carbon pricing is an economic tool that will reduce emissions in an effective and fair way, and there is a bipartisan group in Congress called the Climate Solutions Caucus (28 Republicans and 28 Democrats) working to enact this type of legislation.
This would allow us to face the challenges of climate change head on rather than waiting on insurers or federal relief to come through when the next natural disaster hits.
I hope they can find some success; after all, we owe it to our future generations to keep the livin’ easy!
Dr. Chris Werle of Hattiesburg is an entomologist and advocate for long-lasting climate solutions. Write him at chriswerle@cclvolunteer.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.