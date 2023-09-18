Survivors of the tornadoes that devastated the Mississippi Delta in March can receive free legal help from Entergy employees.
Trained employee volunteers are available to help homeowners and renters in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties file Federal Emergency Management Agency appeals.
Entergy has partnered with SBP, a national disaster recovery organization, to train more than 150 employees on the FEMA appeal process.
Employee volunteers from across Entergy’s four-state service area will guide families who have applied for FEMA assistance and have been denied or received less than what they need to recover.
SBP’s FEMA Appeals Program helps disaster survivors access more funding to fulfill their immediate and long-term recovery needs, and Entergy is supporting the efforts through a grant and hands-on service. The assistance is provided through one-on-one phone or video consultations.
Survivors are eligible to file an appeal if they:
— Applied for FEMA assistance and received an initial award or response letter.
— Were denied an SBA loan, are still awaiting a response from SBA or were not requested by FEMA to apply for a loan.
— Did not have homeowners or flood insurance, or the coverage was less than $36,000.
— Owned and occupied their home at the time of the disaster. Renters can qualify for appeals.
“We know that seeking assistance from governmental agencies after a disaster can sometimes be a frustrating and confusing process. This effort is just one way we’re showing our extended commitment to our customers after the storm,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “We’re humbled by Rolling Fork’s resilience and grateful to our employee volunteers and SBP for helping the community receive this vital assistance.”
Customers can sign up to receive assistance by calling 800-276-9511.
