The idea just popped up and Joe Donovan didn't waste any time acting on it.
It's called Crawfish 2 Geaux and for now it operates under tents on the parking lot of Trustmark Park, home of the Mississippi Braves.
It offers fresh crawfish and shrimp boiled in large pots and served with corn, potatoes and sausage.
In others words, classic Cajun fare.
Donovan's three young co-owners bring with them a deep understanding of that region in south Louisiana.
Jon Peterson, 28, Chase Gabriel, 25, are both from Sulphur, La., and the other partner is Garrett Landry, also 28, of Lake Charles, La. Peterson is co-owner of Mississippi Cold Drip Coffee and Tea Co.
Along with Donovan, 64, they opened for business on Good Friday. It is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. till 8 p.m.
Donovan said the venture has been “a huge success.”
“This pop-up business has been amazing. I have started and sold 6 businesses and this has been to most fun,” Donovan said.
“Working with twenty-somethings is wonderful. I must have forgotten how much energy you have at that age.”
Peterson was a grad student in the Millsaps College entrepreneurial program under Donovan, who is now director of the Center for Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the Mississippi Development Authority.
Donovan recounted his multifaceted career.
It started with getting a degree in microbiology at the University of Cincinnati after scoring a 35 on the ACT.
Then he earned a bachelor of business administration degree from Thomas More University in nearby Crestview Hills, Ky.
He tried the health field, but he found it not to his liking after a while.
So he became a fireman, naturally.
He rose to chief of a suburban Cincinnati department.
Then he was recruited by American Medical Response in Jackson and moved his family: a wife, Patricia, and six children to Jackson; their “kids” are now 42, 41, 40, 39, 38 and 33.
After eight years with AMR, he honed his business acumen by earning an MBA at Millsaps.
He then co-founded Allen Pharmaceuticals in Kemper County, which grew and included major customers such as Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Cardinal Health.
Currently, he is working on a doctorate in urban regional planning at Jackson State.
After that, who knows?