Eudora's Mississippi Brasserie

Eudora's Mississippi Brasserie is planning to open in the former Fine & Dandy location in The District at Eastover in the fall of 2023. 

 Courtesy photo

JACKSON — Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie will open at The District later this year. The restaurant and bar will specialize in craft cocktails with fresh ingredients and an active happy hour. For cuisine, they’ll serve a variety of dishes with an emphasis on many Southern favorites with an elegant twist.

Newsletters