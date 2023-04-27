JACKSON — Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie will open at The District later this year. The restaurant and bar will specialize in craft cocktails with fresh ingredients and an active happy hour. For cuisine, they’ll serve a variety of dishes with an emphasis on many Southern favorites with an elegant twist.
“My family and I are excited to bring this new concept to Jackson,” said Tyler Alford, operating partner at Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie. “I have had a wonderfully fortunate career that has taken me all over the country working in award-winning restaurants and with incredible mentors and colleagues. Jackson though, is where my family and I are ready to put down roots and grow with the community through Eudora’s, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have this opportunity.”
Alford most recently was president of the hospitality group overseeing the award-winning Copper Whiskey Bar & Grill and Brigade Restaurant in Montana and has previously served as vice president of operations and beverage director, opening 12 locations for Tupelo Honey, which is based in Asheville, North Carolina, with over 24 locations across 17 states. Prior to that, he was the bar manager at Commander’s Palace Restaurant, a New Orleans staple.
Alford is also no stranger to Jackson, attending Millsaps from 2003 to 2005, where he also played football for two seasons.
Eudora’s, whose name pays homage to beloved Mississippi author Eudora Welty, will be located in the space previously occupied by Fine and Dandy. The menu will follow a seasonal pattern, and many of the ingredients will be sourced from local farmers, when available.
The cocktail menu will feature specialty beverages along with timeless classics like Manhattans, Palomas and Mint Juleps.
“We are thrilled that Eudora’s has chosen The District at Eastover as its home,” said Breck Hines and Ted Duckworth of Concord Companies. “Since the project’s beginnings, we have strived to provide an elevated experience, starting with intentional design details that come together to create a special place for all of Metro-Jackson. Tyler’s experience is vast, and his passion is infectious; these are the qualities on which great restaurants are built upon, and we look forward to being part of Tyler’s vision for something special with Eudora’s."
Jeff Good, president of Mangia Bene Inc. Restaurant Management Group said he was excited "a seasoned operator like Tyler Alford is coming home."
“As a resident of Fondren, I am thrilled Tyler has chosen Jackson to manifest his vision. As the owner of Sal & Mookie’s (and his soon-to-be next door business neighbor), I am ecstatic he is renovating the former Fine & Dandy spot, and will share in the quality of experience that is The District at Eastover," Good said. "I look forward to seeing a full house at Eudora’s when I glance across the District Green... just as he will undoubtedly see when looking back over at me from his patio dining area. A high tide rises all boats, and having another excellent offering in The District simply builds capacity and volume for all. Working together works.”
Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie will begin construction and renovations in the coming months with plans to open to the public this fall.
