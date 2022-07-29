BancorpSouth Insurance started in 1999 when BancorpSouth made its first insurance acquisition on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Overtime BancorpSouth has continued to grow BXS insurance by acquiring prestigious top agencies throughout the South-Central United States with roots dating back to 1882. Today BXS Insurance is one of the top 40 insurance agencies in the nation, ranking No. 2 for bank-owned agencies.
BXS Insurance is focused on empowering its employees to be their very best in both their personal and professional lives. Through recruiting top talent and teammate development, BXS is dedicated in building its teammates into leaders. BXS offers a variety of in-house universities to ensure its teammates have the opportunity to develop their management and leadership skills. Teammates can earn up to $1,500 for employee referrals who become apart of the team. BXS also offers a competitive benefits package that offers a pension plan, tuition reimbursement and an employee assistance program.
BXS employees 200 teammates within the state. BXS awards include 2019-2021 Business Insurance Best Places to Work in Insurance and 2019 and 2021 Mississippi Business Journal Best Places to Work.
