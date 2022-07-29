BCI was founded in 1993 by Tony Bailey, and for the nearly 30 years since, BCI has been known for their outstanding IT engineering talent and dedicated customer service. BCI has strong cultural values, and recruit employees that fit into the culture to allow the company to continue to evolve as the industry constantly changes. BCI offers IT solutions across the country with over 500 customers in Mississippi.
BCI has a strong, family culture and focus on being flexible for employees and customers. BCI leaders and managers make employees feel valued by recognizing, encouraging, promoting, and rewarding team members for their success. Some rewards include, free breakfast on Fridays, monthly birthday parties and free lunch, quarterly family events, holiday customer contests, and employees of the year award with cash prizes just to name a few.
BCI has nearly 100 employees spread across six states, with 80 of those employees in Mississippi. BCI awards include first place Best Places to Work 2021, voted No. 1 IT Company in Mississippi, Top CEO, TOP Tech award for CEO Jonathan Hollingshead, Partner of Year by Fortinet, Top 150 MSPs in the U.S., and was selected as a Top 100 Security Firm in U.S.
