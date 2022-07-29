BCI

BCI was founded in 1993 by Tony Bailey, and for the nearly 30 years since, BCI has been known for their outstanding IT engineering talent and dedicated customer service. BCI has strong cultural values, and recruit employees that fit into the culture to allow the company to continue to evolve as the industry constantly changes. BCI offers IT solutions across the country with over 500 customers in Mississippi.

