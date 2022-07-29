Blackburn Construction, Inc. (formerly known as R.J. Allen & Associates) is a general construction and construction management company that has been serving clients since 1984.
In 2006, David Blackburn joined RJAA adding residential and commercial construction in the Texas and Mississippi markets. Since 2006, Blackburn has added dozens of convenience stores, restaurants, multi-family communities, retail space, apartment living and office space projects to this company’s repertoire.
Blackburn Construction is a team-oriented company and strives to provide a work environment that is both challenging and rewarding. Blackburn recognizes that their success lies in the commitment, passion, and integrity of its construction professionals. Employees enjoy great benefits, inspiring leadership, and a company culture that promotes success.
Blackburn currently has 110 employees and is owned by The Blackburn Group.
Blackburn awards include 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 INC. 500/5000 Fastest growing private companies in America, ranked No. 1 for all companies in the state of Mississippi in 2014, 2015 and six-time finalist of Best Place to Work in Mississippi.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.