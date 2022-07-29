EMI Staffing was founded in 1998. Since its beginning, the focus has been on placing the right people in the right positions. The team has grown from three internal employees to 25 at three branches across north Mississippi. The teams of dedicated recruiters in Grenada, Greenwood and Batesville are experts in the regions they serve.
EMI Staffing is woman-owned and locally operated, and is among the largest independently owned agencies in Mississippi. EMI prides themselves on sustained excellence in service. EMI has 24 years of local corporate experience and an understanding of both the employment challenges of their clients and the opportunities to optimize workforce performance. The company's proactive and personalized approach sets them apart from the rest and an industry awareness to assure best practices, EMI commits to the highest levels of excellence for their clients.
EMI employees 24 internal employees.
EMI awards include 2021, 2022 Best of Staffing Talent, Client, and Employee Satisfaction, 201-2021 Best of the Best Staffing (Panola County), 2019 Ms Business Journal Top CEO, 2015-2022 Best Place to Work, and 2016 Mississippi Business Journal 50 Leading Business Women.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.