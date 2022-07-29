EMI Staffing

EMI Staffing was founded in 1998. Since its beginning, the focus has been on placing the right people in the right positions. The team has grown from three internal employees to 25 at three branches across north Mississippi. The teams of dedicated recruiters in Grenada, Greenwood and Batesville are experts in the regions they serve.

