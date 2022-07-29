FBBInsurance was founded in 1936 and is an independent insurance agency and is ranked as one of the top 100 retail insurance agencies in the United States. As one of the oldest and most well-respected full-service agencies in the Southeast, the company offers innovative client services and products in commercial lines, group benefits, personal lines and bonding. FBBI also offers an array of risk management products and services designed to meet business and individual insurance needs.
Serving their communities isn't just something FBBI does, it defines who they are. The company promotes and supports associates participating in community-oriented organizations and events. FBBI has a family oriented culture that has holiday and social celebrations, agency outings and more. Management takes a hands-on approach that provides the resources needed to get the job done as well as opportunities to grow with their career. FBBI lives and shares its core values of the their parent company, integrity, service, accountability, relationships and solutions.
FBBI has 196 employees with 12 offices located throughout the southeast, with 103 of those associates in Mississippi.
Some of FBBI awards include Insurance Journal (6 years in a row), one of the top 100 Independent Retail Insurance Agencies in the U.S., Best Practices Agency by IIABA and Reagan Consulting (6 years in a row), Top 100 Insurance Brokers in the U.S. (3 years in a row), and a 2020 Silver winner by the Insurance Journal.
