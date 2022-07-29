Founded in 2013, InfusionPlus has quickly amassed a team of clinicians and staff with over 300 years accumulated infusion pharmacy experience. InfusionPlus has enjoyed rapid growth exceeding expectations over the last four years and enjoys a 100% rating scored by its patients.
InfusionPlus provides for its employees a teamwork structure that shares a common goal of patient/customer prioritization. Employee input and perspectives are respected and encouraged in making decisions for the organization. Management also places a high priority on the employees’ personal goals and needs and moves quickly to meet these needs when possible. Shared values of faith and family provides a strong foundation for InfusionPlus and its employees to grow. A local ownership and local management team allows agility and flexibility in decision making for meeting the needs for patients with ever changing circumstances.
InfusionPlus has 31 employees.
InfusionPlus awards includes, ACHC Accreditation (June 2013), 2016 Finalist Best Places to Work, placed first in the small business category in 2017 and achieved a 100% patient score when asked if they would utilize the company again if needed.
