Jones began as a family business in 1949 with a simple mission to help communities, provide jobs and enhance lives. Today, Jones carries on that mission by being a growth-oriented, value-added capital partner to businesses and management teams that share its common values and vision for long-, sustainable growth that benefits all stakeholders — customers, communities, employees and shareholders.
Jones invests in their employees' personal and professional growth through continued learning programs such as the Jones Leadership Academy. JLA is a tailored program unique to Jones where employees focus on self-awareness, effective communication and leadership development. Jones offers comprehensive compensation and benefits packages which include a 401K with a 5% company match, as well as paid health plan coverage, PTO, maternity and parental leave, and competitive salaries that are above market.
Jones awards include 2021 Gold Recognition (Economic Progress, Area Development Partnership), 2020 STEP Gold Award winner, 2019 Top Companies for Women to Work (Women in Trucking), 2017-2021 Mississippi Business Journal Best Places to Work.
