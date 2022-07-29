Mutual Credit Union

Mutual Credit Union was established in 1931, and this year marks 91 years of serving its members and communities. Over the last 91 years, Mutual Credit Union has grown from a credit union with 56 members and assets of $542 to a credit union with over 23,000 members and over $300 million in assets. Mutual Credit Union was the first credit union charter granted in Mississippi.

