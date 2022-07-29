Mutual Credit Union was established in 1931, and this year marks 91 years of serving its members and communities. Over the last 91 years, Mutual Credit Union has grown from a credit union with 56 members and assets of $542 to a credit union with over 23,000 members and over $300 million in assets. Mutual Credit Union was the first credit union charter granted in Mississippi.
A great work culture starts from the top, and Mutual Credit Union has a unified purpose and mission driving the company everyday: “People helping people.” Mutual fosters a fun, collaborative work environment that supports career growth and values feedback from the staff. Mutual offers great benefits, including time off to volunteer and casual dress. Mutual's moto is “Mutual isn't just where you bank (or work!) — it is where you belong!"
Mutual currently employs a combined 75 full-time and part-time staff at their six branch locations. Mutual's awards include: Best of the Best Vicksburg Reader's Choice for financial institutions and tellers every year since 2012, Reader's Choice top financial institution Yazoo City every year since 2015, and SPRF Lantern Award for “Alexander” Financial Literacy Program.”
