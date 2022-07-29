Origin Bank

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Origin Bank has been committed to helping communities grow and prosper since 1912. Charted in Louisiana more than a century ago, Origin's roots as the Bank of Choudrant evolved into Community Trust Bank in 1987, growing organically to serve more communities across North Louisiana. After expanding into Texas and Mississippi, the bank changed its name to Origin Bank in 2015, and its financial holding company, Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus