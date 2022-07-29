Origin Bank has been committed to helping communities grow and prosper since 1912. Charted in Louisiana more than a century ago, Origin's roots as the Bank of Choudrant evolved into Community Trust Bank in 1987, growing organically to serve more communities across North Louisiana. After expanding into Texas and Mississippi, the bank changed its name to Origin Bank in 2015, and its financial holding company, Origin Bancorp, Inc.
At Origin, culture is the foundation of success and soul of the company. Origin defines culture in its attitudes, diversity, core values, and in its interactions with their customers, communities and each other. Growing the relationships of their employees, customers, communities and shareholders helps the company stay true to their values, vision and purpose. The devotion to their culture is what makes Origin a best place to work. Origin believes supporting their employees leads to team members supporting those around them.
Some of Origin awards include 2013-2021 American Banker Best Banks to work for, 2020-2021 Volunteer LA Champion Service, 2021 Ramsey Solutions Smarty Vision Award, Mississippi Business Journal 2019 Best of Mississippi Businesses and 2018 Healthiest Workplaces finalist.
