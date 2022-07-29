PriorityOne Bank is based in Magee exceeds an 111-year history of serving its loyal customers. PriorityOne is proud of the fact that is remains a local independent community-based bank that is expanding and growing to serve the vast financial needs of many customers throughout Mississippi.
The back operates 15 offices in 12 Mississippi communities: Collins, Seminary, Sumrall, Hattiesburg, Magee, Mendenhall, Richland, Brandon, Ridgeland, Flowood, Pelahatchie and Morton. The bank has assets of approximately $1 billion.
PriorityOne Bank has put in place a Culture Committee apprised of employees from all job roles, locations and walks of life. The committee helps to put programs and processes in place to increase job satisfaction among employees and make the culture at PriorityOne Bank one that people want to be a part of. Difference Maker (peer nominated), family outings and events, tuition assistance program and a clothing allowance program are some of the more notable things that have been implemented in the last few year.
PriorityOne employs 234 employees.
PriorityOne Bank awards include 2019 Best Bank in Mississippi and Bauer 5 Star Rated for 31 consecutive quarters.
