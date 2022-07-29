Riverwalk Casino Hotel opened in 2008 under the ownership of Rush Street Gaming, LLC. Riverwalk was acquired by Churchill Downs, Inc., in 2012. Churchill is a publicly traded company that has evolved from one world-famous venue in Central Kentucky to the United State's premier racing, gaming and entertainment company with a myriad of holdings.
Riverwalk promotes teamwork and communication through their open-door policy and their Ambassador Round Table Program. The diversity and talent of their workforce is one of their greatest strengths. The company offers a work setting where everyone is treated fairly with respect and dignity. Riverwalk offers an excellent benefits package which includes: medical, dental and vision insurance, and a 401K plan in which team members are fully vested from day one.
Riverwalk employs more than 275 employees, many of whom have been employed since the doors open in 2008. Riverwalk has been a recipient of many awards including People's Choice Award at the International Gumbo Festival in Jackson, 3rd place People's Choice Award for their seafood gumbo. They have received numerous marketing awards over the years including Communicator Awards, Telly Awards and Summit Awards.
