Riverwalk Casino Hotel opened in 2008 under the ownership of Rush Street Gaming, LLC. Riverwalk was acquired by Churchill Downs, Inc., in 2012. Churchill is a publicly traded company that has evolved from one world-famous venue in Central Kentucky to the United State's premier racing, gaming and entertainment company with a myriad of holdings.

