Southern Pipe & Supply

Southern Pipe was founded in 1938. Meyer and Sammie Davidson place an emphasis on customer relationships and on creating opportunities for their employees. Southern Pipe continues to be a Mississippi-based company with its corporate office and distribution center based in Meridian. Today Southern Pipe operates 130 locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Southern Pipe hires for attitude first, then trains for skill. It looks for work ethic and drive, and considers character to be every bit as important as an educational background or a long resume. The corporate culture is rooted in relationships and in doing not only what is best for the bottom line but also what is best for our family members, customers and vendors.
Southern Pipe is home to more than 1,100 dedicated family members. Approximately 375 are employed in Mississippi, and approximately 175 of those are based in Meridian at the local branch, distribution center and corporate office.
In general, Southern Pipe has a low-key philosophy regarding awards and recognition. The company does not enter industry contests or award programs or make efforts to promote the company publicly. Their participation in Best Places to Work programs is to receive feedback from their family members on how they are doing as a Best Place to Work. The company was selected as a Fortune “Top 100” medium size Best Place in America since 2016, and recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute as as Certified Great Place to Work since 2017.
