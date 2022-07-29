Southern Pipe & Supply

Southern Pipe was founded in 1938. Meyer and Sammie Davidson place an emphasis on customer relationships and on creating opportunities for their employees. Southern Pipe continues to be a Mississippi-based company with its corporate office and distribution center based in Meridian. Today Southern Pipe operates 130 locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

