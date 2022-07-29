TempStaff was founded in 1981 and has always called Mississippi home. Since its inception, Carolyn Boteler has been a vital part of our success. Having worked in many aspects of the company, Boteler became president and CEO in 1991. Her goal is not to be the biggest, but rather the best staffing service in Mississippi. Boteler is still actively involved in leading TempStaff into the future.
Tempstaff provides an opportunity to work with a variety of people each day. From individuals who are just starting their work careers to those who are looking to transition to a new opportunity. Tempstaff plays an integral part in helping job seekers find meaningful work within the state. Tempstaff offers competitive salaries, a full benefit package including 100% paid employee health and dental coverage. By far it is Tempstaff's social responsibility to give back to the communities that has helped the company grow.
Tempstaff currently employs 20 staff members. Tempstaff awards include, Best of Staffing lists in client, talent and employee categories since 2015, presented by Clearly Rated and CareerBuilder, by providing remarkable service to their clients, talent and employees, and honored by Forbes Magazine as one of America's Best Staffing Firms in 2020, 2021 and 2022 as the #21 firm in the country.
