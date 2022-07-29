Temstaff

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TempStaff was founded in 1981 and has always called Mississippi home. Since its inception, Carolyn Boteler has been a vital part of our success. Having worked in many aspects of the company, Boteler became president and CEO in 1991. Her goal is not to be the biggest, but rather the best staffing service in Mississippi. Boteler is still actively involved in leading TempStaff into the future.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus