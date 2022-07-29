Viking Range

Viking Range introduced professional performance to the home kitchen with their flagship ranges in 1987, and a culinary revolution was born. In 2013, Viking became apart of the Middleby Corporation, the largest commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer in the world. Tapping the resources and technological expertise of Middleby with Viking's own heritage in the residential market, the company has transformed their products and reached new heights in customer satisfaction.

