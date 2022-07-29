Viking Range introduced professional performance to the home kitchen with their flagship ranges in 1987, and a culinary revolution was born. In 2013, Viking became apart of the Middleby Corporation, the largest commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer in the world. Tapping the resources and technological expertise of Middleby with Viking's own heritage in the residential market, the company has transformed their products and reached new heights in customer satisfaction.
Viking is a community within a community. Even though Viking products ship around the world, the company has always stayed true to its roots in Mississippi. Viking employees believe in their products and what the company stands for. Their hard-work, determination and elbow grease have helped push Viking to where it is today.
Viking currently employees more than 1,000 employees, most of whom are located in Greenwood. Viking awards include 2021 Design Journal (Best of 2021 Nominee for Viking French Door Wall Oven), 2021 Design Journal (Best of 2021 Nominee for Viking Drop Down Door), 2021 Architectural Digest (Top 5 Dishwashers by Ad Designers).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.