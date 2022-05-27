Abby Jenkins is the Athletic Academic Advisor/Compliance Assistant and Director of Dual Enrollment at East Mississippi Community College. Under Jenkins’ watchful supervision, East Mississippi has totaled 121 NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards during the past four academic years combined, including 30 or more academic recipients each of the last three years. EMCC also set an academic standard this past school year by featuring a school record of 15 student-athletes who registered perfect 4.00-grade point averages.
Jenkins received her Bachelor’s of Science degree from Mississippi College and her Master’s in Education from the University of West Alabama. She is currently pursuing her Ed.D in Higher Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. In addition to being a member of the Mississippi Counseling Association, she has completed the Mississippi Alternate Path to Quality School Leadership Program. She has been specially trained through the National Institute for School Leadership for dropout prevention.
Abby and her husband Ryan have two boys, Hayden and Henley and are active members of First Baptist Church of Philadelphia.
