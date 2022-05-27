Akwete Muhammad is responsible for outreach to the broader community, recruiting volunteers that support the mission of Pine Belt Habitat, assists in grant writing, serves as project manager for fundraising events, is responsible for press releases and maintaining a constant social media presence. She also assists Pine Belt Habitat in offering families, sustainable and affordable housing solutions throughout the Pine Belt Area.
Prior to accepting her current position, Akwete was a FEMA Housing Inspector for 1 year and she also worked at the City of Hattiesburg in the Department of Urban Development, as the Code Enforcement Clerk. She also served as Assessment Collector for the City of Hattiesburg Water Billing Office. She served in these roles for 4 years, which helped to uniquely prepare her for her role in the Non-Profit arena.
Akwete Muhammad is a proud graduate of Tupelo High School, Class of 2001, and she attended the University of Mississippi as a Bio-Chemistry Pre-Med Major. In her spare time, Akwete enjoys basketball, cooking, reading, traveling, art and binge-watching Netflix. She also has two amazing Parent's who served for 11 years, in the United States Army. She has a younger sister and a twin brother.
