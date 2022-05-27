Bobbi Jo Knight is the Senior Director of Operations at Medical Management Services, where she oversees quality and patient experience initiatives across a network of primary care and specialty clinics and facilities. For over 16 years, Bobbi Jo has played multiple roles in the day-to-day operations of a network producing more than 75 million dollars of gross operating revenue annually. She is focused on improving operational excellence, quality performance, and health outcomes across Mississippi.
Knight received her Bachelor’s of Science in Health Administration from Mississippi College. She is a certified professional coder (AAPC), certified professional medical auditor (NAMAS) and a certified professional ambulatory surgery center coder (AAPC). She is yellow b belt certified from Lean Six Sigma Institute.
She considers her most significant personal accomplishment in being a great wife, mother, sister and aunt.
Bobbi Jo Knight is the Senior Director of Operations at Medical Management Services, where she oversees quality and patient experience initiatives across a network of primary care and specialty clinics and facilities. For over 16 years, Bobbi Jo has played multiple roles in the day-to-day operations of a network producing more than 75 million dollars of gross operating revenue annually. She is focused on improving operational excellence, quality performance, and health outcomes across Mississippi.
Knight received her Bachelor’s of Science in Health Administration from Mississippi College. She is a certified professional coder (AAPC), certified professional medical auditor (NAMAS) and a certified professional ambulatory surgery center coder (AAPC). She is yellow b belt certified from Lean Six Sigma Institute.
She considers her most significant personal accomplishment in being a great wife, mother, sister and aunt.