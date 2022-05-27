Bridgett Bell is an Associate Human Resources Business Partner for the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she partners with management to align and drive key human resource strategies, iniativies and programs. She also serves as the Public Relations Chair for the Junior Auxiliary of Rankin County, a nonprofit organization which renders services to the general public, with a particular emphasis on children. In her role as the Public Relations Chair, she tells the JA story and seeks out relationships with media and community leaders to create visibility and build trust in the chapter. As a member of the JA of Rankin County she serves on multiple projects, volunteering at organizations such as the Mississippi State Hospital Oak Circle Center and the Mustard Seed.
A native of Jackson, she graduated Cum Laude from Belhaven with a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration, later becoming a Society of Human Resources Management Certified Professional. Participating in programs such as Leadership Rankin, Bell has a passion for her community and promoting businesses within it.
In her leisure time, she enjoys leading preschool Lifegroups at Crossgates Baptist Church, and traveling with her husband and three children.
