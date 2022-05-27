Camilia S. McCullough

Camilia McCullough is the Owner/CEO of Goddess Glamz Beauty and Wellness Spa. She received her Bachelor’s of Science and Masters of Science in Healthcare Informatics and Information Administration from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She also graduated from the Mississippi Institute of Aesthetics, Nails and Cosmetology.
She has gone on to receive training in acne treatment, lymphatic massages, aromatherapy, multicultural skincare and permanent makeup. Camilia is a licensed tattoo artist and focuses on helping those who have suffered hair loss regain their confidence through eyebrow restoration. Most recently, she has begun training for cosmetic chemistry and formulation to enhance the services that she is able to offer.
Camilia has been honored for the amazing strides she has made in these two years and for being the first African American fully licensed spa in the Yazoo City area. She aspires to do much more with her nonprofit and mentoring programs. Camilia is determined to help improve the lives of each person she encounters because “they deserve it”.
Camilia’s most prized accomplishments include being a mother to 4 amazing children and 1 angel baby.
