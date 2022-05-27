Caroline Upchurch obtained a bachelor degree in Business Administration from The University of Mississippi in 2005. She graduated magna cum laude from The University of Mississippi School of Law in 2008. She is admitted to practice in Mississippi and Alabama. Caroline began practicing with Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP in 2008. She is a partner in the firm’s general litigation group and has primarily handled insurance defense litigation, including products liability, premises liability, contract disputes, as well as some asbestos defense. She chairs the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee and is a member of the Recruiting Committee and the Associate Development and Mentorship Committee.
Caroline considers her role models to be women attorneys, especially the mothers who came before her at Forman Watkins and other organizations. Although being a mother to young children and working as a litigator can pose unique challenges, she appreciates the women who have offered advice on finding balance and making sacrifices while also advocating what they deserve.
Caroline has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers Rising Stars and the Mississippi Business Journal’s Leaders in Law. She is actively involved in Ms Women Lawyers Association and her church St. Luke United Methodist Church.
