Cassidy Turnage is a professional organizer based in Jackson, Mississippi. Cassidy received her Bachelor’s of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi in May 2017 with a minor Entrepreneurial Leadership.
Cassidy has been fortunate to have gathered a team of highly skilled women that are experts in their field. Chaos to Clean has almost 500 clients and around 2,500 different projects in its portfolio. Chaos to Clean focuses primarily on the tri-county area but is currently providing services from Memphis to the Coast.
Cassidy serves for the second year as Staging Chair for the Mississippi Children’s Museum’s Neon Night Fundraiser; volunteer for the Make – a – Wish Evening of Wishes Gala this summer. She is an active member of her church, The Cathedral of Saint Peter the Apostle and assists in leading youth group activities at St. Richard Catholic Church. She is a member of The Debutante Club of Mississippi. She remains an active sister in her sorority, Chi Omega, where she serves as Night Owl’s Chair.
She enjoys playing tennis and spending time with friends, family, and her Labrador retriever, Loula.
