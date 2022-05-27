Chase Patrizzi is an advisory partner and Growth & Development Director (GDD) with Patrizzi & Willson Financial Group. As an advisor, Chase is passionate about partnering with his clients to ensure they are heard and understood, which allows him to strategically plan with them, not just for them. In his dual role as a GDD, Chase is responsible for recruiting and developing new advisors, giving them the life and business tools needed to succeed.
Chase has been recognized by his company, clients, and peers as an exception in the financial planning industry. His ability to integrate financial planning and wealth management is unparalleled, and has led to him receiving the Life Impact Award, Achievement Award, Lives Leader Award, Pathfinder, Donald J. Romero, and Six Shooter Award over the last few years. The Six Shooter Award is his greatest achievement as he is the first advisor who has achieved this award with his company three years in a row. This particular award recognizes an advisor in their first six years in the business who has the highest level of impact across all lines.
Outside of the office, Chase spends his time across the state educating medical professionals on his financial wellness approach as a way to help them become better equipped to make sound financial decisions.
Chase and his wife, Lindsey, are proud parents of three beautiful girls; Bellia, Haven, and Sophia. He enjoys golf, reading business, educational, and personal development books, as well as spending time with his friends and family.
